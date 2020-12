The Ragin’ Cajuns may have been officially declared by the Sun Belt as co-champions with Coastal Carolina, but right here in Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory declared them the champions.

He issued the proclamation to the team after practice Wednesday night.

The conference championship game for last Saturday was canceled two days before due to COVID-19 issues within the Chanticleers program.

Mayor-President Guillory also presented Cajuns head coach Billy Napier with a key to the city.