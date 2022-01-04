Max Mitchell, Percy Butler Earn NFL Combine Invitations

Offensive lineman Max Mitchell and safety Percy Butler have been invited to the 2022 NFL Combine. The event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1-7.

This is the second-straight year that Louisiana will have two representatives at the NFL’s pre-draft workout after running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas were both extended invites last year.

Mitchell, who will participate in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Mobile, earned All-America honors from numerous national outlets and was named a Sun Belt First Team All-Conference selection. He also helped lead an offensive line that was named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist for a second consecutive season.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Mitchell allowed just 13 pressures in 859 snaps at right tackle. As a result, he was tabbed as the highest-graded tackle in the nation per PFF and was named the PFF Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.

Butler finished the season tied for third on the team with 61 tackles and notched 6.0 tackles-for-loss, the fourth most this season. In addition to his tackle total, he added four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries an interception and a blocked kick.

A native of Plaquemine, La., Butler picked up Second Team All-Sun Belt honors following the 2021 season.