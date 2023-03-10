BOSTON, Ma. – Fresh off a Sun Belt Conference Championship, Louisiana’s head men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin was named a finalist for the Hugh Durham Coach of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Mid-Major Head Coach.



Marlin has led the Ragin’ Cajuns to 26 wins this season, the second most of his NCAA career, and Monday night won the Sun Belt Conference. Marlin’s squad overcame a four-point halftime deficit to knock off South Alabama, 71-66, to return the Ragin’ Cajuns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013-14. Louisiana also defended their home court, going 14-0 in the Cajundome and completing their first perfect season at home since 1972-73.



The Hugh Durham Award, which is presented annually to the top Division I mid-major coach in college basketball, is named after a coach who built winning programs at three different universities.

