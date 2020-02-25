Marlin hopeful for final three push into SBC Tournament

COLLEGE BASKETBALL…

Ragin Cajun Basketball didn’t do themselves any favors over the weekend.

The Cajuns, dropped the game on Saturday vs. UL-Monroe, 83-77. UL pushed themselves back in the Sun Belt Standings, and making it more difficu;t to get that home game in the Sun Belt Tournament.

With three games remaining, Louisiana Head Basketball Coach Bob Marlin believes it is possible to still host, but the focus of this team needs to stay razor sharp over the final three! He says at practice on Monday, the team was just that, super focused!



Coach Bob Marlin says, “With the senior PJ Hardy and Mason, they only have 3 games left and couple at home, and we had a really good practice today, very competitive after a day off, yesterday. We know what is at stake, get in the tournament, get a home game and win and advance and continue to play. There is definitely a sense of urgency, and the guys are locked in today!.””

Louisiana will return home to host Arkansas State on Wednesday at the Cajundome. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. For ticket information, contact the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome.