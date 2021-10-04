Marlin expects special season as team chemistry grows

LAFAYETTE, La – The Ragin’ Cajuns have a high level of expectation for the 2021-22 squad.

With a number of transfers, like former LCA Knight Greg Williams Jr. who came to UL via St. John’s, among others, Louisiana and coach Bob Marlin believe this team has a special vibe.

Marlin sees something special in this group because of the way they came together during the off-season.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” Marlin says. “I know when a team has it, and I believe we have it. They do a great job on and off the court. They’re close. They work together. They coach each other when they’re not playing. I just think that communication is going to be critical for us. They really care about each other. That’s what team sports are all about.”

