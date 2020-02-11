Marlin apologizes for Saturday’s outburst vs. Georgia Southern

Live Now
Cajun Basketball got heated early, on Saturday night vs. Georgia Southern, as Louisiana Head Basketball Coach Bob Marlin got ejected, in the first half.
The ejection came after Coach Marlin argued an out-of-bounds call, that went against the Cajuns. A second technical foul, sent Marlin to the showers.
Marlin doesn’t know exactly why he got tossed, but, apologized to the fans, university, staff, team, and the administration. Coach Marlin says “I don’t know. You’d have to ask the officials, I mean, I didn’t curse. I thought a play on the other end was out of bounds on them, and when our crowd is super demonstrative they’ve got a good beef usually. I asked the crew chief for a ruling, or did he see it, overrule him, and he said it was not in his area. He said, ‘It’s in the other guy’s area,’ ” Marlin added. “So when I asked him, he said, ‘It wasn’t in my area; I didn’t see it.’ So I asked him to open his eyes. And I got a technical because of that.”

