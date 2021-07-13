Mark Jeffrey Resigns as Men’s Tennis Head Coach

Men’s Tennis head coach Mark Jeffrey has resigned from his position to pursue other opportunities, the Louisiana Department of Athletics announced on Tuesday.

Coach Jeffrey told KLFY Sports Director George Faust on Tuesday, that he informed the University on Monday of the decision to retire. Jeffrey confirmed he is already in Dallas, where he will head up the High Performance Tennis Program at the Dent Tennis Academy.

Jeffrey joined the program in 2009 and finished his tenure at the helm of the program with a 191-127 overall record.

A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.