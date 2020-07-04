Mark Hudspeth steps down at Austin Peay

Former UL head football coach Mark Hudspeth stepped down today and resigned his duties as head coach at Austin Peay citing personal reasons.

Hudspeth left Lafayette in 2017 to be the associate head coach at Mississippi State before heading to Austin Peay in 2018.

In his lone season with the Governors, Hudspeth lead the team to a program-record 11-wins along with its second Ohio Valley Conference championship.

Austin Peay athletics director Gerald Harrison will keep the remainder of the coaching staff.

The team is scheduled to begin organized practices on July 31st.