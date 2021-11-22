Manac, Cambre Earn Sun Belt Player of the Week Honors

LAFAYETTE, La – Linebacker Chauncey Manac and wide receiver Dalen Cambre have earned Sun Belt Player of the Week honors after big performances at Liberty, the Sun Belt Conference announced on Monday.

Manac picked up the league’s defensive honor after tying a single-game school record with 4.0 sacks against the Flames, while Cambre earned the special teams honor after scooping up a fumbled punt and scoring in the contest.

In addition to Manac’s 4.0 sacks, which tied Rodney Hardway’s program record set in 2007, he added six tackles and 4.5 tackles-for-loss.

The redshirt senior is one of just four players in the nation and one of two in the Sun Belt that have recorded 4.0 sacks in a single game this season. He is currently tied for 17th nationally with 8.5 sacks on the year.

Cambre scored his first career touchdown against Liberty, using great awareness to scoop-and-score a fumbled punt attempt by the Flames. With 9:06 in the second quarter, Cambre came around the line and was in great position when the ball bounced off the turf, picking it up and taking it 26 yards to the end zone.

Louisiana will wrap up the regular-season on Saturday, Nov. 27, when it plays host to ULM in a nationally-televised contest at Cajun Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.