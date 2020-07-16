Louisiana’s Mitchell, Ragas named to Doak Walker watch list

(UL ATHLETICS) - Senior quarterback Levi Lewis was recognized as one of the top quarterbacks entering the 2020 season after he was named to the Davey O'Brien Preseason Watch List, the organization announced on Tuesday. Lewis is one of nine Group of 5 quarterbacks named to the watch list and one of two from the Sun Belt Conference, joining Appalachian State's Zac Thomas. Lewis is also the first Ragin' Cajun named to the list since Terrance Broadway in 2014. The Baton Rouge native, who started in all 14 of Louisiana's contests during the historic 2019 season, threw for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns, both of which were single-season school records. He went on to lead the Ragin' Cajuns to 11 wins and a thrilling 27-17 victory over Miami (Ohio) in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl, where he was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He was consistent throughout the year, helping the team set the program record for the highest completion percentage in a single season at 64.89 (268-for-413). His most accurate game came on Nov. 7 at Coastal Carolina, when he set the single-game record for completion percentage at 86.7 (26-for-30). Lewis' most impressive performance of the year came in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game at Appalachian State on Dec. 7, 2019, when he threw for career highs in yards (354) and touchdowns (4) in the team's second consecutive appearance in the league's title game. On top of his stellar performances through the air, Lewis added 195 yards and three scores on the ground, aiding in the team's school-record 42 rushing touchdowns. With his help, Louisiana finished the season with 6,918 total yards of offense and 69 total touchdowns, the most in a single season in school history. Lewis enters his final season ranked ninth in program history with 4,012 career passing yards and fourth in total passing touchdowns with 35. Louisiana Football opens the 2020 campaign on Saturday, September 5, when it welcomes in-state foe McNeese State to Cajun Field. Should disruptions or modifications to the 2020 season occur due to the coronavirus, the Department of Athletics will quickly communicate plans to fans and season ticket holders regarding accommodations for pre-purchased tickets.