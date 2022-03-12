LAFAYETTE, La – No. 22 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball launched five home runs in powering its way past Georgia State and on to a 10-6 victory, a strong response to a 4-1 loss in the resumed Sun Belt Conference Opening Weekend series opener that was completed earlier in the day on Saturday, March 12 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The five home runs generated nine of the 10 runs that Louisiana (14-5, 1-1 Sun Belt) tallied in evening up the SBC series with Georgia State (8-13, 1-1 Sun Belt). The rubber match is slated for 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

The win also kept alive the Ragin’ Cajuns chance of extending their nation-leading streak of consecutive conference series won – a streak that stands at 64 straight Sun Belt series won dating back to March 2013.

Sophie Piskos and Jourdyn Campbell delivered the key big hits in the Ragin’ Cajuns rebound performance. Piskos provided a three-run home run to snap a 1-all tie in the second inning, then in the fourth inning the duo combined to produce three runs– a Piskos RBI double followed by a Campbell two-run home run – to open an 8-3 advantage.

Vanessa Foreman protected the lead after taking over for Meghan Schorman and a leaping grab over the right field wall by Jenna Kean in the sixth inning preserved the lead after the Panthers pushed across three unearned runs to trim the lead to 9-6.

Piskos finished the contest 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBI. Campbell added a second home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, the finishing touches on a 3-for-4 showing at the plate.

Foreman limited GSU to three infield singles of the four hits during her relief effort, struck out three and did not yield an earned run.

The day began with the Panthers holding on to the lead they carried over from Friday’s suspended series opener, spoiling a career-high 13 strikeouts recorded by Louisiana’s Kandra Lamb.

Carolyn Deady’s home run in the team’s first at bat once play resumed upped the lead to 2-0 and kept GSU a step ahead the entirety of the contest.

Alexa Langeliers got the Ragin’ Cajuns on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run. The Panthers would hold their lead by stranding a Louisiana runner at third base later in the frame and once again in the sixth inning.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

1: The solo home run hit by Maddie Hayden in the fifth inning of Game 2 was her first as a Ragin’ Cajun.

3: Season-high totals in both hits and RBI for Jourdyn Campbell that she picked up in Game 2.

4: Career-high tying RBI total for Sophie Piskos in Game 2 (matched the total posted in the series finale at Coastal Carolina in 2021 season)

5: Season-high tying home run total for Louisiana in Saturday’s nightcap, matching the amount posted vs. UAB on Opening Day (Feb. 11).

7: Combined number of RBI produced by Sophie Piskos (4 RBI) and Jourdyn Campbell (3 RBI) in Saturday’s regularly scheduled game.

8: Number of extra base hits (five home runs, two doubles, triple) Louisiana generated in Game 2.

9: Nine of the 10 runs that Louisiana scored in the series’ second game were generated from a home run.

13: Career-high number of strikeouts Kandra Lamb totaled in the series opener.

UP NEXT

No. 22 Louisiana and Georgia State conclude play on Sun Belt Conference Opening Weekend with the series finale set for 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.