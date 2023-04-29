KANSAS CITY – Louisiana linebacker Andre Jones was selected by the Washington Commanders with the No. 223 overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Jones becomes the 18th Ragin’ Cajun to be selected in the draft since joining the Sun Belt Conference, which leads the league. Since 2016, Louisiana has had a league-leading 10 draft selections.

Jones, a native of Varnado, Louisiana, was a two-time All-SBC selection and was a member of the second team in 2022 at linebacker after earning conference honors a defensive lineman in 2021.

He registered a team-high 7.5 sacks last season, playing in all 12 regular season contests. Jones accumulated 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two QB hurries, a forced fumble and an interception.

For his career, he racked up 209 tackles, 30 TFL and 17.5 sacks to go along with four forced fumbles, eight pass breakups and an interception.

