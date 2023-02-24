NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The complete 2023 Louisiana football schedule was announced Friday by the Sun Belt Conference.

As previously announced, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ non-conference slate features a pair of home games against Northwestern State (Sept. 2) and Buffalo (Sept. 23), while Louisiana travels to UAB (Sept. 16) and Minnesota (Sept. 30).

The Cajuns open up SBC action in week two at Old Dominion on Sept. 9 and will host Texas State on Oct. 7 for its home conference opener.

Following a bye week on Oct. 14, the Ragin’ Cajuns host Georgia State on Oct. 21 before hitting the road for back-to-back weeks against South Alabama (Oct. 28) and Arkansas State (Nov. 4).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Louisiana returns to Cajun Field as it welcomes Southern Miss for its lone midweek bout on Thursday, Nov. 9, before closing out the season at Troy (Nov. 18) and at home against ULM (Nov. 25).

The Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will take place on Dec. 2. Kickoff times and TV network designations will be announced at a later date.

2022 season ticket holders can renew their tickets at the same cost by logging on to their ‘Account Manager’ on www.RaginCajuns.com/tickets. Once logged in, their personal renewal information will be available. Renewal packets are also being mailed to the address listed on the account.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app.

Follow the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

2023 Louisiana Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – Northwestern State

Sept. 9 – at Old Dominion*

Sept. 16 – at UAB

Sept. 23 – Buffalo

Sept. 30 – at Minnesota

Oct. 7 – Texas State*

Oct. 14 – BYE

Oct. 21 – Georgia State*

Oct. 28 – at South Alabama*

Nov. 4 – at Arkansas State*

Nov. 9 – Southern Miss*

Nov. 18 – at Troy*

Nov. 25 – ULM*

Dec. 2 – Sun Belt Championship Game