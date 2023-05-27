SEATTLE – The No. 22-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team’s 2023 season came to a close on Saturday, May 27 as the squad fell to national No. 7 seed Washington, 2-0, in the NCAA Seattle Super Regional at Husky Softball Stadium.

The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the year with a 50–16 record, marking the first time Louisiana has tallied 50 wins in a season since 2019 and second time under head coach Gerry Glasco while making their first appearance in an NCAA Super Regional since 2016.

The game was scoreless for the first five innings before Washington (43-13) plated its first run in the top of the sixth on a Madison Huskey sacrifice fly to center. In the seventh, the Huskies added an insurance run as Brooklyn Carter stole home.

The Cajuns outhit Washington, 7-4, but were unable to push any runs across, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Louisiana threatened in the bottom of the first as Laney Credeur and Sophie Piskos registered back-to-back singles before two strikeouts ended the inning.