Louisiana wraps up Diamond Invitational with 8-4 win over Troy

(UL Athletics) – Louisiana gashed through the Troy Trojans to claim an, 8-4, non-conference victory in the final game of the Cox Diamond Invitational on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Louisiana was the first to score in the game when Ben Fitzgerald roped a two-out triple down the right field line and Nick Hagedorn brought him home on an RBI single to right field.

Troy responded by adding two runs in the second inning off starting pitcher Will Moriarty and claimed a 2-1 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns exploded for a monster five-run third inning when Connor Kimple and Brennan Breaux both walked to start the frame and Fitzgerald doubled to left field, plating Kimple to make the game 2-2.

Hagedorn followed by doubling to right field, which scored Breaux from second base to give Louisiana a 3-2 lead. Following the lead change, Louisiana never looked back with Fitzgerald scoring on a wild pitch and Brandon Talley recording his first career hit making the game, 6-2.

Louisiana added another two runs in the top of the fourth inning on a throwing error by Troy’s first basemen which made the game, 8-2.

Troy was able tack on two more runs off Moriarty in the bottom of the sixth, but Jeff Wilson and Jacob Schultz shut the door and gave Louisiana an 8-4 victory. Moriarty eventually earned his first win of the season after throwing 5.1 innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out two batters.

Louisiana will travel to McNeese State on Tuesday, March 10 with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.