Fans of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team will get their first glimpse of the 2022-23 squad on Wednesday, November 2 during an exhibition game vs. Spring Hill College at the Cajundome. Tipoff is scheduled to 6:00 p.m.



Admission to Wednesday’s exhibition – and for all games throughout the entire season – is free and open to the public.



The tune-up with Spring Hill marks the lone exhibition for the Ragin’ Cajuns (18-7, 9-4 SBC in 2021-22) who open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, against Houston at the Cajundome.



Louisiana, picked third in the Sun Belt preseason poll, is coming off a third straight winning season and trip to at least the SBC Tournament semifinals for the fifth time since 2017. Returning starters include preseason All-Sun Belt pick Lanay Wheaton, Destiny Rice and Tamera Johnson.