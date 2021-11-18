Louisiana Women’s Basketball falls to LSU , 70-41

Sophomore Destiny Rice and junior Brandi Williams each contributed 10 points on Thursday night, but LSU took advantage of a big second quarter to leave the CAJUNDOME with a 70-41 win.

After battling to a 10-10 draw in the first quarter, the Tigers came out hot in the second period, outscoring the Ragin’ Cajuns, 20-4, to grab a double-digit lead.

Rice was a bright spot for Louisiana (2-1) all night, adding a team-high seven rebounds to her scoring total, while Williams posted her third-straight double-digit scoring performance to open the year.

Sophomore Makayia Hallmon notched her team’s first field goal of the game 5:03 into the first quarter, taking advantage of an LSU turnover and draining a triple to put the Cajuns up 4-3.

Four minutes later, Williams put Louisiana ahead, 9-7, with a layup on the fast break, but the Tigers were able to counter again and take a 10-9 lead before Ashlyn Jones made a free throw to tie things up at 10 points apiece.

Following the big second quarter from LSU (2-1), Williams and Rice combined for 13 of Louisiana’s 19 points in the third period to trim the deficit to 51-33.

The Tigers finished the game with a 19-8 run, holding off a gritty Ragin’ Cajuns squad to preserve the 70-41 victory.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 20, when its welcomes another in-state foe in the New Orleans Privateers to the CAJUNDOME. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.