LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Women’s Basketball head coach Garry Brodhead announced the addition of Tamiah Robinson, a guard who is transferring from Utah State, to the team’s 2023-24 roster.

Robinson has two seasons of eligibility remaining to play for Louisiana, starting with the 2023-24 campaign.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Tamiah (Robinson),” Brodhead said. “Her ability to run the point, score, and play great defense not only fits our system, but greatly enhances it as well.

“Tamiah’s abilities are hard to find in players today,” Brodhead added. “And we anticipate her having an immediate impact on our team.”

Last season at Utah State, Robinson led the Aggies with 84 assists (2.8/game), was the second-leading scorer with 277 points (9.2/game), picked up 129 total rebounds (4.3/game), swiped 43 steals and had nearly 30 percent of her field goal makes from three-point range. She finished as USU’s leading scorer in nine games and scored double figures 15 times highlighted by a season-high 20 points vs. Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

The junior-to-be spent two seasons at Labette Community College prior to Utah State, earning NJCAA Division II second-team All-America honors in the 2021-2022 season after leading the Cardinals in points per game (12.6), assists per game (5.1) and steals per game (1.4). In her collegiate debut season (2020-21), Robinson scored in double figures eight times and led Labette in assists per game (4.1) and steals per game (2.2).

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania product appeared in 42 games while at Labette, making 34 starts, averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

In the prep ranks Robinson completed her career with West Catholic HS in West Philadelphia. She was named First-and Second-Team All-Catholic during her career, also earning First-Team All-State honors. Her first high school stop came at Mastery Charter North HS.

Robinson is the third addition to Louisiana’s squad for the 2023-24 season. She joins high school signees Jasmine Matthews (LaPlace, La./East St. John HS) and Uniyah Franklin (Pompano Beach, Fla./Everglades HS) who were added in November during the early National Signing Period.

