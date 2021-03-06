Louisiana wins 14th straight game to advance to Sun Belt semifinals

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - 12th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball used the home run ball to deliver the decisive blows in a 7-2, 9-0 (5 inn.) doubleheader sweep of Memphis on Saturday at the Tiger Softball Complex.

In Game 1 it was Jenna Kean lifting a three-run home run to straightaway center field in the seventh inning for valuable insurance runs, stretching out the lead in a game that was 4-2 heading into the final frame.

Louisiana (12-4) wasted little time jumping on the Tigers (1-10) in Game 2. It was Frankie Izard powering a three-run home run to center field that capped off a seven-run first inning that quickly put the game out of reach.

The Ragin' Cajuns never trailed the entire afternoon after ending a scoreless affair in the third inning of the opening contest. Ciara Bryan (single) and Jade Gortarez (double) led off with back-to-back base hits leading to a pair of manufactured runs before Karly Heath skied a two-run home run to right center to open a 4-0 advantage.

The run support was more than enough for the pitching staff which limited the Tigers to two runs and scattered eight hits over 12 innings.

After Memphis strung together three hits leading to a pair of runs in the fourth inning of Game 1, Kandra Lamb recorded back-to-back scoreless frames to protect the lead.

Summer Ellyson, Vanessa Foreman, Heath and Casey Dixon combined for the shutout in the nightcap. Ellyson set the tone with 2-1/3 hitless innings in which she struck out half of the eight batters she faced.

At the plate, Heath produced a pair of multiple-RBI games and Bryan turned in two multiple-hit games.

DIAMOND NOTES

UP NEXTNo. 12 Louisiana and Memphis conclude the three-game series at the Tiger Softball Complex on Sunday with a single game starting at Noon. Fans can listen to the action on SportsRadio ESPN 1420-AM and track live stats at CajunStats.com.

Following Sunday's game, Louisiana will enjoy a five-day break before resuming play on Saturday, March 13 with Georgia Southern in the 2021 Sun Belt Conference opener at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.