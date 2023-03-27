LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball head coach Kristi Gray announced on Monday (March 27, 2023) the addition of Will Boyd as an assistant coach to the program’s coaching staff.

Boyd will serve as the offensive coordinator and work as the setter’s coach for Louisiana when Gray begins her third year at the helm in the fall 2023 season.

“Will is going to bring a lot of experience to our gym,” Gray said. “He has been a part of very successful programs and we are looking forward to him elevating our training.”

Boyd, an Alabama native, comes to Louisiana after five-plus seasons of coaching on the Texas volleyball scene, most recently serving on the Texas State coaching staff in the 2022 season as the program’s volunteer assistant coach.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to being joining the Louisiana volleyball program,” Boyd said. “I’d like to thank Kristi (Gray) for providing this opportunity to be a part of this team.

“The vision Kristi has for the program, paired with the support from those surrounding it, is unparalleled and will provide our current and future student-athletes with a world-class experience,” Boyd added. “I can’t wait to work with our staff and this group of talented young women.”

As a player Boyd was a setter at the University of Benedictine in 2015 before launching his coaching career at UAB from 2015-16 where he was highly involved with drill and practice management and was a 2016 AVCA Coaches for Coaches Scholarship recipient.

Before making the move to the Lone Star state, Boyd served as a volunteer assistant coach on the Samford University coaching staff from 2016-18. In his first year (2016) he helped guide the Bulldogs to a conference title and an NCAA berth. Boyd served as a practice player as well as assisted in all aspects of training, specializing with pin hitters.

Boyd’s first stop in Texas came in Austin in fall 2018 as a member of the coaching staff that guided the Longhorns to a 23-5 regular season record (15-1 in Big 12 play), a Big 12 Conference championship, an Elite Eight appearance and No. 5 finish in the AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll. He worked closely with the breakdown of opponents to implement into scouting reports and focused, primarily, in training setters and in the offensive game plan.

In the two years following his stay on the 40 Acres, Boyd was in Canyon, Texas working as an assistant coach at West Texas A&M. His time at West Texas A&M was highlighted by the 2019 season appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament as well as helping develop the 2019 Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year and AVCA South Central Regional Freshman of the Year, Torrey Miller. Miller went on to win the 2020 Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year the following season.

In the 2021 season, Boyd served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at St. Edward’s University in Austin. He emphasized player development with setters and middle blockers. Picked to finish seventh in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll, St. Edward’s made an impressive run to the championship match in the conference tournament and had three players earn all-league honors.

His introduction to the Sun Belt came in the 2022 season when he joined the Texas State staff. He helped guide the Bobcats to the SBC West Division title and tournament championship match appearance. Boyd’s player development emphasis was with setters and passing and he coached the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Year, Setter of the Year and Player of the Year.

Boyd has also coached on the club level with Austin Skyline Juniors Volleyball Club, Southern Performance Volleyball Club and Sports Performance Volleyball Club.

He earned his bachelor of arts in health promotion with a concentration in kinesiology from the University of Montevallo in 2016.

Boyd joins a Ragin’ Cajuns program that in two seasons under Gray has posted back-to-back winning marks and quickly created positive momentum. During the 2022 season Gray’s high-energy style of play attracted a single-season total attendance record (6,446) to Earl K. Long Gym, and Louisiana competed in a national postseason event for the first time ever, taking part in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) in Edinburg, Texas.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsVB), Facebook (/RaginCajunsVB) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsVB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Volleyball.



Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.