2023 schedule

LAFAYETTE – Non-conference series against Rice, BYU and Campbell, home-and-home contests against in-state schools Louisiana Tech, McNeese and Southeastern Louisiana and the 30-game Sun Belt Conference schedule which sees visits by 2022 NCAA Regional participants Coastal Carolina and Texas State highlight the 2023 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball schedule which was released on Thursday.

Louisiana, the defending Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions, will play 33 games at M.L “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park during the 2023 campaign beginning with a four-game series Feb. 22-25 against BYU.



The Ragin’ Cajuns, who will officially open their 110th season of intercollegiate baseball (information from 1903-11 is unavailable) with a three-game series at Rice on Feb. 17-19, will travel to Lake Charles on Feb. 28 for a midweek game at McNeese before opening an eight-game homestand on March 3 with a three-game series against defending Big South Conference champion Campbell.



A March 15 contest against Mississippi State at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss., will be the only away contest in a 14-game span for Louisiana which will see the Ragin’ Cajuns host Campbell, McNeese (March 8), High Point (March 10-12), Arkansas State (March 17-19), Grambling (March 21) and SLU (March 22).



The home midweek schedule will see visits from McNeese, Jackson State (March 14), Grambling, Tulane (April 4), Louisiana Tech (April 11), Southern (April 25) and Northwestern State (April 26). The Ragin’ Cajuns will make midweek visits to McNeese, SLU (April 12) and LSU (April 18)



Louisiana will host Sun Belt Conference members Arkansas State, App State (March 31-April 2), Troy (April 14-16), Coastal Carolina (April 28-30) and Texas State (May 12-14) while visiting South Alabama (March 24-26), Marshall (April 6-8), James Madison (April 21-23), ULM (May 5-7) and Southern Miss (May 18-20).



The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championships will be held May 22-28 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., with the winner receiving the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.