NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team’s Sun Belt Conference contest on Nov. 25 against ULM at Cajun Field has been scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff, the Sun Belt Conference Office and ESPN announced on Monday.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Louisiana (5-5, 2-4 SBC) returns to action on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., when it visits SBC West Division rival Troy at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Single-game tickets for Ragin’ Cajuns home games are on sale and can be purchased by visiting Account Manager or in person at the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome. For more information, call (337) 265-2104.

