NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Homecoming Football game against Georgia State at Cajun Field will air nationally on ESPNU, the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced on Monday.

Kickoff for the game will be at 7 p.m. The game will be Louisiana’s second of three scheduled contests to air nationally on ESPNU following the Ragin’ Cajuns 30-24 victory over Texas State last week and its scheduled Nov. 9 matchup against Southern Miss.

Single game tickets are available for purchase on-line at www.ragincajuns.com/tickets or by visiting the Cajundome Ticket Office.

