LAFAYETTE –The No. 25-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team used the speed and bat of Mihyia Davis to break free from Texas State and another spot-on appearance by Sam Landry in the circle to lock up a 7-0 victory on Sunday, April 16 that completed the series sweep at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Louisiana (33-12, 14-1 SBC) maintained its two-game edge over Marshall for first place in the Sun Belt standings and collected its third consecutive sweep over a Sun Belt contender (JMU, South Alabama and TXST).

The team’s ninth consecutive conference win was put in motion in the third inning when Davis swiped second base, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on Jourdyn Campbell’s grounder for a 1-0 lead.

The third-inning tally was the open door the Cajuns had been looking for in a scoreless affair, though the squad was never truly threatened as starting pitcher Meghan Schorman (3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K) had handcuffed the Bobcats (26-18-1, 6-7-1) with a no-hitter through three complete.

Louisiana widened the gap an inning later starting with an Alexa Langeliers RBI double, then taking advantage of misplays and free passes to set up a two-run double from Davis that stretched the advantage to 5-0 and chased Texas State starting pitcher Karsen Pierce.

From there Landry, who got a three-pitch strikeout with the bases loaded to start her relief appearance in the top of the fourth, continued her weekend mastery of the visiting Bobcats facing the minimum the over the final three innings with the help of her defense that erased a leadoff single in seventh inning with an outfield relay throw from Davis.

Sophie Piskos’ one-out single and back-to-back walks issued by Jessica Mullins in the sixth inning led to Louisiana adding the final two runs for good measure. A caught stealing would be the only thing keeping the Ragin’ Cajuns from reaching the run rule.

Davis (2-for-4, double, 3 RBI) collected her team-leading 14th multiple-hit game and totaled a season-high three RBI. She finished with two stolen bases, increasing her season total to 37, and moved within five hits of reaching the 50-mark in her collegiate debut campaign.

Langeliers (1-for-3, double, RBI) took over the team lead with her 31st RBI of the season coming on the fourth inning double. She joined Davis (3 RBI) and Lauren Allred (4 RBI) in generating at least three RBI in the weekend series.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Schorman and Landry limiting the Bobcats to just two hits completed the pitching staff’s dominance in the series. The unit allowed only one earned run, yielded just 10 hits, struck out 23 and held the visitors to a .139 average over 21 innings of play.

Landry (12-4, 2.14 ERA) picking up the win in relief tied her with Schorman (12-5, 1.91 ERA) for the team lead with 12 victories. The duo each worked 8.0-plus innings in the series, each surrendering only five hits and combined for 16 strikeouts.

Sunday’s outing continued the April resurgence from Landry who is now 5-0 with a 0.89 ERA over her last eight appearances (five starts) – all since April 1. During the stretch, Landry has yielded only six runs (four earned) and 16 hits over 31-1/3 innings while striking out 29.

Louisiana picked up its first sweep of Texas State since the 2019 season and the first sweep of the Bobcats at Lamson Park since 2016. The squad also gained an additional three wins over Top 50 RPI competition, increasing their total to eight.

Louisiana upped its all-time series lead over Texas State to 48-8 which now includes a 22-5 edge in Sun Belt regular season games.



Adding in Sunday’s win, the Ragin’ Cajuns moved to 9-0 in the current four-week stretch of matchups with Sun Belt contenders. The stretch began with sweeps of James Madison (March 31-April 2) and South Alabama (April 8-9) prior to meeting Texas State.