LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will put its 10-game win streak on the line when it visits Southern Miss in a battle between the Sun Belt Conference co-leaders on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Lee Roberts (pxp) and Larry Boyd (color) providing the commentary. Fans can listen to the game on KPEL-FM (96.5) and the Varsity Network with Jay Walker calling the action. Live results will be available at CajunStats.com.

Louisiana (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) opens a two-game road trip after completing a season-high, four-game homestand with a wire-to-wire 77-67 win over Marshall on Saturday. The Ragin’ Cajuns shot 50 percent from the floor and held a commanding 47-25 advantage on the glass in earning the win over the Thundering Herd.

Jordan Brown posted the first 20-20 game by a Ragin’ Cajun since Shawn Long in 2016 when he scored 26 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds. Greg Williams, Jr., scored 20 points for his fifth straight 20-point game while Themus Fulks added 12 points and seven assists.

Louisiana enters the game against USM (21-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) third overall in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring at 80.2 points per game while leading the league in field goal percentage (.494), 3-point field goal percentage (.399) and rebounding margin (+6.5).

The Ragin’ Cajuns claimed the earlier meeting between the schools, 75-61, on Jan. 5 behind a career-high 20 points from Kentrell Garnett and 17 from Fulks.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome, purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.