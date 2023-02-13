NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Sun Belt Conference, in conjunction with ESPN, announced that the Friday, February 24 men’s basketball season finale featuring South Alabama at Louisiana will appear on ESPN2 with an 8 p.m. CT tipoff.

The two traditional rivals will be meeting for the 65th time in the history of the two programs with the Ragin’ Cajuns leading the all-time series 33-31. Louisiana is undefeated in the Cajundome this season at 11-0.

This contest marks the third wildcard appearance for the Sun Belt on the ESPN Family of Networks during the 2023 season. As part of the Sun Belt’s comprehensive media rights partnership with ESPN, which runs through the 2030-31 academic year, ESPN2 will also televise the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT.

