LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Due to the expected inclement weather in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area on Friday, March 17, the Sun Belt Conference Softball Opening Weekend series between No. 23 Louisiana and Southern Miss has been delayed by one day and will now begin on Saturday, March 18 at the USM Softball Complex.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (18-9, 0-0 SBC) and Golden Eagles (15-6, 0-0 SBC) will now start the series with a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday (March 18).

The series finale on Sunday, March 19 remains scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

All three games of the series are set to air live on ESPN+, and Ragin’ Cajuns fans can also follow along with the radio broadcast on 103.3 FM The Goat and the Varsity Network as well as live stats courtesy of CajunStats.com.

Louisiana and Southern Miss are meeting in Hattiesburg for the first time since a three-game series in March 2016. It’s also the first-ever conference series between the two programs as USM makes its Sun Belt debut.

For fans traveling to Hattiesburg, tickets can be purchased in advance at SouthernMissTickets.com.

