LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball head coach Gerry Glasco announced on Thursday (June 22) the addition of infielder Brooke Ellestad (Kimberly, Wis.), a transfer from the University of St. Thomas (Minn.), to the program’s roster for the 2023-24 academic year.

Ellestad becomes a Ragin’ Cajun after competing for St. Thomas in 2022 and 2023. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Brooke (Ellestad) is an extremely talented player and an infielder with size and an above average arm,” Glasco said. “Yet her key strength is on offense – her left-handed bat that hits for a high average.

“I believe she has the potential to hit double-digit home runs, is hard to strike out and has shown consistency in her ability to hit the ball hard,” Glasco added. “Our staff believes she will make a huge impact in our program.”

The 2022 NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 25 finalist, 2022 Summit League Freshman of the Year and two-time All-Summit League performer, Ellestad carries a .404 career batting average, 12 home runs, and 64 career RBI with her to Louisiana.

During the two-year stay with St. Thomas, Ellestad delivered back-to-back 50-hit campaigns totaling 115 hits over 285 at bats. She competed at shortstop for the Tommies where she notched 144 putouts and piled up 200-plus assists over 382 total chances.

Her rookie campaign in 2022 was highlighted by a sparkling .425 average that resulted in 57 hits and team-leading totals in runs (28) and RBI (27). Her batting average led the Summit League and she finished with 19 multiple-hit games and eight (8) multiple-RBI games.

Ellestad paced St. Thomas with a season-best hitting streak of 14 games during her freshman season and competed in the Acadiana area as the Tommies participated in the Youngsville Sports Complex’s Mardi Gras Mambo.

The 2023 season saw Ellestad more than double her extra base hits output, increasing from 10 up to 23 extra base hits (15 doubles, 2 triples and 6 home runs) as a sophomore. She fashioned a .384 average over 50 games and posted a 1.000-plus OPS for the second straight season.

Year No. 2 on the collegiate level saw Ellestad finish with 17 multiple-hit games, six of which were of the three-hit variety, and she led St. Thomas in doubles, home runs, and RBI.

The Kimberly (Wisc.) High School product has continued the hitting proficiency she displayed in the prep ranks. Ellestad appeared in 57 games for Kimberly HS, totaling 202 at bats, scoring 100 runs in the span, and finishing with 109 base hits – 57 of which were of the extra base variety (including 22 home runs).

The addition of Ellestad increases the number of newcomers joining the Ragin’ Cajuns this fall to five. She joins transfer infielder/pitcher Denali Loecker (Ogden, Iowa/Iowa), JUCO All-American and Canadian National Team pitcher Sam Ryan (Monroe, N.Y./Chattanooga State CC) and a pair of state of Louisiana high school products that includes Lafayette prep standout Gabbie Stutes of St. Thomas More HS and Lillian Soto from Cedar Creek School in Ruston.

ABOUT LOUISIANA

During the 2023 season, Louisiana (50-16, 22-2 Sun Belt) collected its fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships under the guidance of Gerry Glasco, posted the program’s first 50-win season since 2019 and advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The Ragin’ Cajuns also continued impressive streaks of consecutive Sun Belt series won (now 81 straight) and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (now 24 straight) and attained a No. 9 RPI rating and Top 20 rankings across all major national polls.

