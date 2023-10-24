LAFAYETTE – During the 2024 season the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team faces a Power 5 top-heavy non-conference schedule, continues its home-and-home series with LSU, appears in national champion Oklahoma’s grand-opening of Love Field and hosts James Madison in Sun Belt play, it was revealed on Monday, October 23.

The four-time defending Sun Belt regular season and tournament champion and 2023 NCAA Super Regional participant Ragin’ Cajuns (50-16, 22-2 SBC in 2023) are scheduled to play 15 games against Power 5 programs – nearly half of the 32 non-conference games scheduled – during their quest for a 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

The challenging non-conference slate features visits to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park by California and Baylor, road tournaments at Texas and Oklahoma, plus a midweek home-and-home with LSU – all designed to heighten the Ragin’ Cajuns chances of hosting an NCAA Regional at Lamson Park.

Year No. 7 with Gerry Glasco begins at Lamson Park from February 8-11 with the 38th Annual Louisiana Classics, as Louisiana welcomes California, New Mexico and Chattanooga for the Mardi Gras-weekend event.

After a Mardi Gras day road doubleheader at Mississippi State (Feb. 13), the Ragin’ Cajuns return to Lamson Park for the showcase weekend of the home schedule – a three-game series with Baylor from February 16-18.

The following two weekends are highlighted by Louisiana’s marquee road tournaments: a trip to Austin, Texas the weekend of February 23-25 featuring two games apiece against both the Longhorns and 2023 WCWS participant Stanford, immediately followed by a March 1-3 visit to Norman, Oklahoma where two contests with the three-time defending national champion Sooners await.

Pre-conference tournament play concludes March 9-10 in Conway, Arkansas at Central Arkansas’ Milisa Moore Tournament where the Cajuns play UCA and Stephen F. Austin twice.

A midweek home game with McNeese on March 13 precedes Louisiana’s Sun Belt Conference Opening Weekend series which is on the road at South Alabama the weekend of March 15-17 in Mobile, Alabama.

The LSU midweek series begins in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, March 19, then the Cajuns close out the week with their conference home opener vs. Coastal Carolina from March 22-24. One week later, the month of March closes with an Easter Weekend (March 28-30) trip to App State.

Louisiana’s Sun Belt weekends in April are split evenly between home and away, with the Cajuns hosting JMU (April 5-7) and Southern Miss (April 19-21) at Lamson Park while traveling to Texas State (April 12-14) and ULM (April 26-28). Conference play concludes at Lamson Park with a three-game set against Troy from May 2-4.

Adding in LSU’s return visit to Lamson Park on Tuesday, April 23, the Ragin’ Cajuns are set to play a combined eight midweek games against in-state foes which also includes home-and-homes with Nicholls (Feb. 20, April 17), Louisiana Tech (Feb. 21, March 19) and McNeese (March 13, April 24).

UL’s defense of its Sun Belt Tournament crown will take place in San Marcos, Texas as Texas State’s Bobcat Softball Stadium hosts the league’s postseason event from May 8-11.

NCAA Tournament play begins the following weekend (May 17-19) with the regional round, marking the start of the journey to the Women’s College World Series which is scheduled for May 30-June 7 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Tournament matchups, game times and TV designations will be posted on the softball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com when the information becomes available.

2024 Louisiana Softball Schedule

Feb. 8-11 (Thurs.-Sun.) 38th Annual Louisiana Classics Lamson Park (California, New Mexico, Chattanooga) Feb. 13 (Tues.) at Mississippi State (DH) Starkville, Miss. Feb. 16-18 (Fri.-Sun.) Baylor Lamson Park Feb. 20 (Tues.) at Nicholls Thibodaux, La. Feb. 21 (Wed.) Louisiana Tech Lamson Park Feb. 23-25 (Fri.-Sun.) at Lone Star State Invitational Austin, Texas (Texas, Stanford, Colorado State) Mar. 1-3 (Fri.-Sun.) at Oklahoma Tournament Norman, Okla. (Oklahoma, Liberty, Miami University) Mar. 9-10 (Sat.-Sun.) at Milisa Moore Tournament Conway, Ark. (Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin) Mar. 13 (Wed.) McNeese Lamson Park Mar. 15-17 (Fri.-Sun.) at South Alabama* Mobile, Ala. Mar. 19 (Tues.) at LSU Baton Rouge, La. Mar. 20 (Wed.) at Louisiana Tech Ruston, La. Mar. 22-24 (Fri.-Sun.) Coastal Carolina* Lamson Park Mar. 28-30 (Thurs.-Sat.) at App State* Boone, N.C. Apr. 5-7 (Fri.-Sun.) James Madison* Lamson Park Apr. 12-14 (Fri.-Sun.) at Texas State* San Marcos, Texas Apr. 17 (Wed.) Nicholls Lamson Park Apr. 19-21 (Fri.-Sun.) Southern Miss* Lamson Park Apr. 23 (Tues.) LSU Lamson Park Apr. 24 (Wed.) at McNeese Lake Charles, La. Apr. 26-28 (Fri.-Sun.) at ULM* Monroe, La. May 2-4 (Thurs.-Sat.) Troy* Lamson Park May 8-11 (Wed.-Sat.) at Sun Belt Conference Tournament San Marcos, Texas May 17-19 (Fri.-Sun.) NCAA Regional Campus Site May 23-26 (Thurs.-Sun.) NCAA Super Regional Campus Site May 30-June 7 (Thurs.-Fri.) Women’s College World Series Oklahoma City, Okla.

