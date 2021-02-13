(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Due to an approaching winter storm that is expected to bring inclement weather, and cause travel and safety concerns, No. 7 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball has rescheduled its doubleheader at Lamar.
The Ragin’ Cajuns and Cardinals were scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Beaumont, Texas, but due to the inclement weather the doubleheader has been reschedueld to Monday, April 5 with times to be determined.
The schedule change results in a second delay to the start of the 2021 season for Louisiana Softball. The program was originally set to start the campaign Feb. 13-14 with the 35th Annual Louisiana Classics at Lamson Park before the same winter system forced the cancellation of the event.
Now the Ragin’ Cajuns turn their focus to opening the season at the UAB Green and Gold Classic scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Feb. 19-21 at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, Alabama, starting with a 12 p.m. matchup against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, Feb. 19.
Louisiana Softball reschedules doubleheader at Lamar to April 5
