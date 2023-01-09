LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana softball season is soon to start.

The Cajuns look to defend their Sunbelt championship and appear in the NCAA tournament for the 24th year in a row.

“We’re just excited to see what we can do and where we’re gonna be at,” said Cajun pitcher Meghan Schormann.

Louisiana will have a tough non-conference schedule ahead of them, facing teams like LSU, Florida, and Michigan.

This tough schedule is just what head coach Gerry Glasco wanted.

“It’s equivalent I think to an SEC schedule, Pac-12 schedule. So it’s going to give the kids an opportunity to get whatever seed they can earn in the postseason. It’s whatever what their potential is, that’s what we’re going to do,” Glasco said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Schormann and senior two-way player, Karly Heath, see playing difficult non-conference competition as a great opportunity for growth.

“With us having this tough of a schedule it’s gonna have us well prepared for the postseason and for us to hopefully host regionals. I think it’s gonna be great everybody’s gonna compete. It’s gonna be hard, but I think it’s gonna be good,” Heath said.

Schormann added, “Well I feel like our girls are ready. I feel like we have the talent and we have everything that we need. we have all the components that we need to compete against the best of the best. So it’s going to be us stepping up to the plate. If we can step up to the plate now, we’re gonna be fine come conference.”

The Cajuns host the 37th annual Louisiana classics on Feb. 10.

Their first opponent will be Lafayette College.