Louisiana softball headed to Baton Rouge regional

LAFAYETTE, La – No. 14 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball received its assignment for the program’s 22nd consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday when it was revealed during the Softball Selection Show that the squad was placed into the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.



Scheduled for Friday-Sunday, May 21-23, the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional will feature No. 7 national seed Louisiana State (32-19), Louisiana (44-10), George Washington (37-9) and McNeese State (34-24).



Action in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional begins on Friday (May 21) with Louisiana State and McNeese State at 3:00 p.m. on ESPNU followed by Louisiana and George Washington at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN3.



The winner of the regional will play the winner of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional which features No. 10 national seed Florida State (39-10-1), Auburn (27-22), UCF (39-17-1) and Kennesaw State (26-25) in the super regional round the following week for a trip to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.



Louisiana, the Sun Belt Conference’s regular season and tournament champions, secured its spot in collegiate softball’s premier postseason event by capturing the league’s automatic bid on Saturday in Troy, Alabama. During the conference tournament title run in Troy, the Ragin’ Cajuns piled up a tournament-record 36 runs capped off by a 15-3 (5 inn.) win over South Alabama in the championship game.



It’s the 30th appearance overall in the past 31 editions of the NCAA Tournament for the nationally recognized program. Since 1990, the Ragin’ Cajuns have missed the NCAA’s postseason event only once (1998).



Gerry Glasco ‘s squad enters the NCAA Tournament winners of 28 of the last 32 games with a .338 batting average, 7.3 runs per game average and 1.94 ERA during the strong buildup to postseason play. The offense has been paced by Sun Belt Conference Player and Newcomer of the Year Ciara Bryan who has produced an 80-hit season on a .426 average, while Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Summer Ellyson (23-6, 2.22 ERA) and Kandra Lamb (16-4, 2.12 ERA) together are a formidable tandem in the circle.



LOUISIANA SOFTBALL NCAA POSTSEASON FACTS

Louisiana’s 30 NCAA Tournament appearances rank eighth (8th) in NCAA history.

Louisiana is just one of nine schools to play in the NCAA Tournament every year since 2000. The list includes: Alabama, Arizona, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA and Washington.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 66-38 all-time in the NCAA Regional round, including a 32-11 mark in claiming regional championships and advancing to the super regional round in seven of the previous 12 appearances (2008-19).

The program’s all-time overall record in the NCAA Tournament stands at 78-61, representing the 13th-most wins in NCAA history.

Louisiana has advanced to Championship Sunday of a NCAA Regional in each of its last 12 appearances (2008-19).

Louisiana makes it ninth trip overall to Baton Rouge for the NCAA Regional Round since the 2000 season, and the first since Gerry Glasco ‘s inaugural season in 2018.

The Ragin' Cajuns captured NCAA Regional titles in Baton Rouge in 2008, 2010 and 2013. The squad finished as runner-up at Tiger Park in 2017 and 2018.