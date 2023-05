Louisiana beat UL-Monroe at Lamson Park on Thursday Night to secure the regular season Sun Belt Conference Championship.

UL won 5-1, thanks to pitcher Meghan Schorman as she went 6 2/3 innings allowing just one run while striking out nine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s the 4th year in a row the Cajuns have earned the regular season crown, and that feat has earned them the #1 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament which takes place next week, here in Lafayette, LA at Lamson Park.