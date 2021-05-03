Louisiana softball brings home program’s 17th regular season conference title

Winning the Sun Belt regular season title is the first goal every season for Ragin’ Cajuns softball.

On this year’s to-do list, you can check that off. Louisiana accomplished that mission with a sweep of Coastal Carolina this weekend.

It’s the program’s 17th regular season title in the 20 years the Sun Belt has crowned a champion.

This year, the championship is a little more meaningful perhaps.

The Sun Belt Conference had four teams in the top 40 in national RPI.

“Our conference is really good this year so to get it over with and have the championship in hand before the last weekend is a huge accomplishment for our girls,” head coach Gerry Glasco says. “When you compound that with the way we’ve had to use our entire roster to put a team out there each week to compete our best. It’s been different kids and all the different things that have happened to this ball club, it’s really been a special season.”