Cajuns Softball adds home game with Eastern Illinois on February 23

Contest will be the 2021 home opener and features father-daughter coaching matchup

LAFAYETTE, La. (UL Athletics) – The 8th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team has a new home opener for the 2021 season after announcing an added contest against Eastern Illinois set for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., for the matchup that will see Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco welcome his daughter and EIU head coach Tara (Glasco) Archibald to Lamson Park.

The game is being added to the Vermilion season ticket package, as a makeup for the canceled Louisiana Classics tournament.

Fans can access new tickets for the Eastern Illinois matchup, automatically loaded into their Account Manager, through Ticketmaster. Additionally, previously printed tickets for the Friday, Feb. 12 Louisiana Classics tournament games can be utilized. Fans can also visit the Louisiana Ticket Office at the CAJUNDOME or the Lamson Park gate to receive new ticket printouts.

The newly added game will mark the start of a busy week for the Ragin’ Cajuns that now features eight games over six days, continuing with a single game vs. McNeese on Wednesday, Feb. 24 followed by a combination of six games against Louisiana State, Buffalo and Oklahoma State from Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 25-28.