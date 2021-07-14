Louisiana Softball adds Ari Quiñones for the 2022 season

LAFAYETTE, La – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball head coach Gerry Glasco announced on Wednesday (July 14) the addition of Ari Quiñones (Vista, Calif.) to the program’s roster for the 2021-22 academic year.



An infielder who can play multiple positions, Quiñones joins the Ragin’ Cajuns after competing for Pac-12 member Washington from 2019-21. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.



“Ari (Quiñones) gives us a super-competitive athlete who is used to winning championships, and understands how to compete on a daily basis with the best athletes in our sport,” Glasco stated. “Not only do we expect her to bring a great defensive presence to our infield, we expect her to bring great poise and leadership in every aspect of the game.”



In her final two seasons in Washington, Quinoñes batted .385 or higher posting a base hit in more than one-third of her total at bats.



A strong start to the 2020 shortened season (COVID-19) was highlighted by a 6-for-10 showing with her first career homer at the prestigious Mary Nutter Classic. She closed the event with back-to-back multiple-hit games against No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 25 Northwestern.



The past two summers Quinoñes has competed in the Florida Gulf Coast League.



Quinoñes prepped at San Diego-area Mission Hills High School where she was named the team’s Player of the Year and Avocado East League MVP in her junior season. She hit .632 that season, with 25 extra-base hits in 25 games.



She was named to the All-Section Team for the San Diego area as well as a junior by both the San Diego Union Tribune and East County Sports.



Quinoñes will be arriving in Louisiana with Extra Inning Softball’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class this August for the start of the fall 2021 semester.



The recruiting class includes: Jacquelyn and Jessica Adams (Bryan, Texas/Bryan HS), Laney Credeur (Old Mines, Mo./Kingston K-14 School), Kramer Eschete (Brenham, Texas/Brenham HS), Kayla Falterman (The Woodlands, Texas/The Woodlands HS), Samantha Graeter (Spring, Texas/Oak Ridge HS), Maddie Hayden (West Monroe, La./West Monroe HS), Elia Hebel (Albany, Texas/Albany HS), Samantha Landry (Mont Belvieu, Texas/Barbers Hill HS), Alexa Langeliers (Keller, Texas/Keller HS), Tyler Oubre (Destrehan, La./Destrehan HS) and McKenzie Wittenberg (Fort Myers, Fla./Riverdale HS).