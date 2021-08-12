Louisiana places five on 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

LAFAYETTE, LA – Louisiana’s Levi Lewis , Tayland Humphrey , Chauncey Manac , Percy Butler and Max Mitchell were named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List as announced by the selection committee on Thursday.



The 73rd Senior Bowl game will be played on February 5, 2022 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in front of a national television audience on NFL Network.



For Lewis, the nomination rounds out a lengthy preseason award period that saw the quarterback appear on six national watch lists.



As Louisiana’s season-long starter during the 2020 campaign, Lewis threw for 2,274 yards, the 26th most nationally, and 19 touchdowns, the 20th most in the country.



Entering his senior campaign, the Baton Rouge native is closing in on several all-time program marks. Lewis currently ranks second in school history with 54 career passing touchdowns and third in program history with 6,286 career passing yards. Both records are currently held by Louisiana great Jake Delhomme.



Humphrey was a standout performer on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ defensive line last season. Making starts in 10 games, he recorded 32 tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and a quarterback hurry. In the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 27-20 victory over Arkansas State on Nov. 7, the Houston, Texas native tallied a career-high seven tackles. As a result of his play, he earned Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt honors.



As a member of Louisiana’s linebacker unit, Manic was credited with 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks a season ago. The former four-star prospect tied a career-high with seven tackles against Georgia State on Sept. 19 and secured his first career interception in the team’s win over Appalachian State on Dec. 4.



Butler started nine games at safety in 2020 and ranked fifth on the team with 44 tackles. The Plaquemine native made significant contributions to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ turnover margin, forcing and recovering two fumbles in addition to two interceptions. He was also named an Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference Performer at the conclusion of the year.



Mitchell started in all 11 of Louisiana’s games in 2020 and was an impactful member of the program’s offensive line unit that ranked fifth nationally and first in the Sun Belt in tackles-for-loss allowed (3.64) and seventh nationally and first in the league in sacks allowed (0.82).



The line opened up the Ragin’ Cajuns’ rushing attack, which ranked 21st in the nation with 213 yards per game. Mitchell was named Second Team All-Conference following the season.



Historically, nine Ragin’ Cajuns have accepted invitations to the bowl game following their senior campaigns. In 1987, defensive back Elton Slater became the first program member to participate in the contest.



Running back Elijah Mitchell accepted an invitation to last year’s game becoming Louisiana’s first participant since linebacker Justin Anderson in 2014.



Played annually since 1950, The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most unique football game and football’s premier senior showcase event. It features the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the National and American that are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.