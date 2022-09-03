LAFAYETTE – With a 7-1 run in the fifth set the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team broke free from a tightly contested match with UTSA to finish off a 3-2 (30-28, 24-26, 25-19, 14-25, 15-8) victory in the final match of the 2022 Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic on Saturday, September 3 at Earl K. Long Gym.

The two teams played through 21 ties and five lead changes while splitting the first two sets, which each went to extra points. Subsequent swapping of decisive set victories followed to set up the winner-take-all stanza.

The Ragin’ Cajuns used a three-point spurt to pull ahead 4-2 in the fifth set and were ahead 8-6 when the team’s switch sides. After a UTSA side out, three straight kills – one apiece from Reka Kotorman , Kara Barnes and Kelsey Bennett – opened an 11-7 advantage giving Louisiana (4-2) sufficient breathing room in the race to 15.

The Roadrunners (1-5) ended the run, but Louisiana got another kill from Bennett for the first of three straight winners that clinched the match.

Bennett led the Ragin’ Cajuns in both kills and digs for the third time in as many matches in the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic, tallying match-high totals of 21 kills and 24 digs. Barnes assisted in driving the Louisiana offense as she scored 16 kills off 30 swings on a .433 hitting percentage.

The win provided Louisiana with a winning mark in a tournament for the second straight weekend in the young 2022 season.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

In a break from tournament play, the Ragin’ Cajuns travel to College Station, Texas for a single match against Texas A&M on Friday, September 9 at 6:00 p.m. from Reed Area.



The following weekend the team will be in Fort Worth, Texas for matchups against Alabama and Abilene Christian in a TCU-hosted tournament from Friday-Saturday, September 16-17.

