Louisiana outlasts Texas State, 66-60, for sixth-straight win

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Senior Ty’Reona Doucet once again etched her name in Louisiana Women’s Basketball history while leading the team in scoring after she helped guide the Ragin’ Cajuns to their sixth-straight win with a 66-60 decision over Texas State.
One night after becoming the program’s 19th 1,000-point scorer, Doucet became the third player in the team’s 50-year history to record 100 career blocks with three against Texas State. The senior had another stellar performance, racking up a team-high 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Junior Brandi Williams and sophomore Makayia Hallmon added 13 points and 12 points, respectively, while newcomer Tamera Johnson added eight points, three rebounds, two steals and a block in her first significant minutes since the Louisiana Tech game on Dec. 20.
Hallmon and Johnson together accounted for 21 points off the bench, which outscored Texas State, 25-12. The offense finished the night shooting 51 percent (25-for-49) from the floor and held a 36-30 advantage on the glass.
Louisiana’s (7-5, 6-1 Sun Belt) six-game winning streak is its first since the 2014-15 season when it opened the campaign with six-straight victories.
Similar to Friday night, Texas State got off to a hot start and opened up a commanding 14-5 lead following a Lauryn Thompson layup. Louisiana was able to catch its breath and cut into Texas State’s advantage when Skyler Goodwin scored two of her six points with less than a minute to go to cut the deficit to 16-11 through one quarter.
The game completely turned around in the second period when Johnson capped off a quick 6-0 run with a layup to give her team its first lead of the night at 22-20.
Doucet added two free throws with 5:36 to play in the half to give Louisiana its largest lead of the afternoon at 26-20, but Texas State stormed back and finished the second quarter on 10-1 run with the help of two Gabby Standifer 3-pointers to take a 30-27 lead into the break.
Texas State (6-7, 3-5 Sun Belt) continued to roll in the second half and led by seven points at two different points before Kimberly Burton, who added six points in the game, hit a jumper to vault the Cajuns in front. The two teams traded buckets over the next minute before Louisiana pulled away and took a 49-43 advantage into the fourth after Hallmon beat the buzzer with a jumper.
The Ragin’ Cajuns did not look back from that moment on, controlling the game throughout the fourth quarter and going up 62-54 with 1:24 remaining. The Bobcats attempted one last push when Da’Nasia Hood buried a 3-pointer from the logo, but it was not enough as Williams secured the 66-60 win with two final free throws.
Louisiana continues its conference homestand next weekend when it welcomes Arkansas State to the CAJUNDOME on Friday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 6. Friday’s contest is slated for 6 p.m. CT, with Saturday’s game set for 4 p.m. CT.
