SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team was the victor in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel with Texas State on Friday, April 1 at Bobcat Softball Stadium laying claim to an early lead in the weekend series between the Sun Belt Conference’s top two preseason favorites.

A home run from Stormy Kotzelnick and a combined shutout pitched by Sam Landry and Meghan Schorman was the winning recipe for Louisiana (22-8, 8-2 Sun Belt) to ultimately conquer the host-Bobcats (18-14, 5-5 Sun Belt) and pitcher Jessica Mullins.

The win was the sixth straight for the Ragin’ Cajuns matching the team’s season-best streak recorded during a 6-0 start to the season, and it kept the momentum intact from Wednesday’s Top 25 win over No. 14 Texas.

The pitching staff collected its third straight shutout in Sun Belt play and stretched its streak of consecutive scoreless innings pitched in league play to 17-1/3 innings dating back to the UT Arlington series opener.

Landry and Mullins were lock and step through the first of three scoreless innings to begin the contest, each facing only one batter over the minimum.

Kotzelinck (1-for-3, HR, RBI) gave Louisiana the advantage over Texas State – and only run the team would need – when she led off the fourth inning with her home run.

After Landry sewed up her five scoreless innings in the circle, Meghan Schorman (2.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 K) continued her trademark brilliance in relief situations by taking over in the sixth inning and executing key pitches to stranded Bobcats in scoring position each of the final two innings to protect the lead.

Of Schorman’s game-high five strikeouts none was bigger than in the sixth inning when she caught Texas State’s Anna Jones looking at strike three with runners on second and third and only one out.

Kotzelnick homered for the second time in the past three games, Landry (5.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K) remained undefeated in Sun Belt play (5-0, 1.17 ERA) and Schorman posted her fourth scoreless relief effort and ninth with one run or less allowed (out of 11 relief appearances).

Louisiana moved within one win of extending its nation-leading streak of consecutive conference series won which stood at 67 straight entering the weekend. The first of two chances to clinch the series in San Marcos and extend the streak comes at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

0: Meghan Schorman posted her fourth relief effort of scoreless softball pitched.

0-for-5: The combination of Sam Landry and Meghan Schorman held Texas State hitless (0-for-5) with runners in scoring position.

1.44: Earned run average for Meghan Schorman over 34 innings pitched in relief situations in the 2022 season. Schorman has limited foes to 13 runs (seven earned), 23 base hits and struck out 40 batters in her relief efforts.

3: Louisiana’s pitching staff posted a shutout for the third straight game in Sun Belt play.

3: Sam Landry faced only three batters over the minimum in her five shutout innings pitched.

5: Louisiana stretched its win streak over Texas State in San Marcos to five games and improved to 9-2 all-time vs. the Bobcats on their home field.

5: Of the nine batters she faced in relief, Meghan Schorman struck out five.

5-0: Sam Landry remained undefeated in Sun Belt Conference play.

9: For the ninth time in 11 relief appearances, Meghan Schorman held the opposition to one run or less.

12: Sam Landry and Meghan Schorman combined for Louisiana’s 12th shutout of the season, and the fourth in Sun Belt play.

17-1/3: Louisiana’s pitching staff extended its string of consecutive scoreless innings pitched against Sun Belt foes to 17-1/3 innings (dates back to UT Arlington series opener).

19: The game-winning home run was Stormy Kotzelnick’s team-leading 19th extra base hit of the season (10 doubles, 5 triples, 4 home runs).

19-1/3: Sam Landry extended her personal streak of consecutive scoreless innings pitched in Sun Belt play to 19-1/3 innings. The streak began in the series finale at Georgia Southern.

20-0: Louisiana improved to 20-0 when scoring first.

UP NEXT

Louisiana and Texas State continue the three-game Sun Belt series at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas on Saturday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. The Ragin’ Cajuns have an opportunity to clinch the series and extend their streak of consecutive conference series won.