LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana men’s basketball team is going dancing in Orlando, Florida after winning the Sun Belt Conference championship. The Ragin’ Cajuns, a 13-seed, will face fourth-seeded Tennessee at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida with tip-off scheduled for 8:40 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 16.

The Cajuns are the highest seeded SBC team to make the tournament since Arkansas-Little Rock earned a 12-seed in 2016. It’s the seventh appearance in the tournament for the Ragin’ Cajuns and the third time they have been seeded 13th. It will be the third all-time match-up in the NCAA Championships between Louisiana and Tennessee, with the Volunteers coming away victorious in 1982 and 2000. The game will be televised nationally on CBS with Kevan Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Lauren Shehadi on the call.

