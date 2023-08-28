The Ragin Cajuns being the 2023 campaign and second full season under head coach Michael Desormeaux on Saturday at 7:30pm against Northwestern State at Cajun Field.

This will be the 77th meeting between the two schools, with UL holding a 38-35-3 advantage.

The Cajuns have won the last three matchups, including a 44-14 triumph in the previous meeting back on Sept. 12 of 2015.

Coach Desormeaux says the Cajuns come into the matchup with a host of confidence after a solid spring and a fall camp in which he sees confidence from all angles. He’s most confident in two areas.

“Our discipline and our effort. I mean those are the things I’ve seen day in and day out. I believe if you play with discipline and effort, it covers up some things.

That is what we expect every week. and we expect our kids go play harder than the other team, and better than the other team, and when you do that you eliminate the opportunities to beat yourself, and you play with composure in competitive situations .”

Louisiana football’s season-opener against Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 2 has been moved to 7:30 p.m. to further enhance the fan and student experience.

Single game and season tickets for the 2023 season are available and can be purchased by visiting www.RaginCajuns.com/Tickets.