Louisiana Men’s Basketball to face Alabama in charity exhibition

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Men’s basketball will face Alabama a preseason charity exhibition game at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the two programs announced on Wednesday.



Proceeds generated by the contest will be donated to the United Way of West Alabama.

The teams will play a full 40-minute regulation competition with no television or radio broadcast. Tickets to the game will be available soon and can be purchased here.

The matchup will serve as a tune-up for the Ragin’ Cajuns before the team’s regular-season opener against West Florida at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Cajundome.



The programs have previously squared off four times during the regular season with Alabama winning each of the meetings. Last season, the Crimson Tide advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling to Final Four participant UCLA.