Louisiana Men’s Basketball Opens Homestand Against South Alabama

Louisiana Men’s Basketball will begin a pivotal four-game conference homestand against South Alabama (12-5, 2-2) 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome. The contest will be available to be streamed live on ESPN+.



Louisiana (8-7, 3-2) is looking to bounce back following two narrow losses to UT Arlington and Texas State last week.



Sophomore forward Jordan Brown continued to make national headlines as he was named to the Lou Henson Midseason Award Watch List on Wednesday.



The Roseville, Calif. native totaled 15 points and 16 rebounds on Saturday against Texas State and became one of just 15 players this season to have multiple 15+ point and 15+ rebound games.



After missing the past two contests, junior forward Theo Akwuba returns to the Ragin’ Cajuns lineup Thursday. The reigning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 10.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season.



With the Montgomery, Ala. native returning to action, Brown and Akwuba will be paired together on the floor for the first time since Nov. 27.



Battling through COVID-19 protocols and short-term injuries, Louisiana has displayed 10 different starting lineups this season.



Redshirt-freshman Kobe Julien and Brown have appeared in the first five most consistently this season, each having started 12 games.



Julien has escalated his offensive production as of late, the Baton Rouge, La. native is averaging 18.25 points over the last four games.



The Ragin’ Cajuns held UT Arlington to just 22.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc on Thursday. This season, Louisiana ranks first in the Sun Belt holding opponents to just 28.6 percent from 3-point range.

SERIES NOTES

Saturday will mark the 63rd meeting between the two programs as Louisiana leads the all-time series 32-30.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: South Alabama

South Alabama enters Thursday with a 12-2 record overall and a 2-2 mark in Sun Belt play following a pair of victories against Georgia State and Georgia Southern last week. The Jaguars are led by senior guard Charles Manning Jr. who is averaging a team high 17.5 points per game this season.

SCHOLARSHIP EARNED

On Jan. 10, second-year guard Kentrell Garnett was awarded a scholarship. Garnett has started nine games this season and is averaging 7.5 points per game. The Donaldsonville, La. native has been a reliable 3-point threat throughout the season and leads the Sun Belt Conference with 2.2 makes per game this season.

PLAYER TO WATCH: TRAJAN WESLEY

After missing the entire 2020-21 campaign with an injury, junior guard Trajan Wesley has worked his way into the lineup and has made starts in Louisiana’s last nine contests. Wesley is averaging a team-high 2.3 assists this season to go along with 5.4 points.

LOUISIANA LEGACY

Louisiana’s 2021-22 roster features two second-generation talents in Julien and Brown. Julien’s father Wayne was with the program from 1976-81 and was a member of 1977 Southland Conference championship team.

Dion Brown lettered for the Ragin’ Cajuns from 1980-84 and finished his career as one of the top scorers and rebounders in school history. Brown, a 1984 graduate of UL, earned All-Southland Conference honors in 1982 and was a two-time All-Louisiana selection.

He finished his career with 1,412 points and 926 rebounds (then second in school history) and helped then-USL to the championship of the 1982 Great Alaskan Shootout where he was named to the All-Tournament team.