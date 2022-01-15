Louisiana Men’s Basketball Drops Road Contest to Texas State

LAFAYETTE, LA – Jordan Brown’s 18 point, 16 rebound double-double was not enough for Louisiana to overtake Texas State as the Ragin’ Cajuns suffered a narrow 72-68 loss on Saturday night in San Marcos, Texas.



With the performance, Brown became one of just 15 players to record 15+ points and 15+ rebounds in two or more games this season. Brown totaled 16 points and 16 rebounds in a victory over McNeese on Dec. 8.



Redshirt-freshman Kobe Julien scored 17 points on 6-13 shooting and was staunch defensively with four recorded steals on the night. Julien narrowly missed his third consecutive game of 20+ points.



Junior guard Trajan Wesley chipped in 11 points to aid the effort. The entirety of Wesley’s point tally came in the second half.



Greg William’s Jr. also came alive in the second half, the Lafayette, La. native notched nine points in the final 20 minutes and added three assists.



The teams were knotted at seven through the opening four minutes as senior forward Dou Gueye and Brown held reasonability for Louisiana’s early offense.



Texas State found the first separation as a pair of 3-pointers assisted a 7-0 Bobcats run, but a put-back dunk by Brown sparked a replica response run from the Ragin’ Cajuns that tied the game at 15-15 through 11 minutes.



With just over seven minutes remaining in the half, Louisiana found its range and buried three 3-pointers in four possessions to take a 26-23 lead. Julien, junior Brayan Au , freshman Kentrell Garnett were responsible for the triples.



The redshirt freshman converted from deep again to give Louisiana a two-point advantage as the half wound down, but a late bucket by Texas State knotted the score at 32-32 as the teams headed to their respective locker rooms.



Williams Jr. got into a scoring groove early in the second half, the junior recorded seven points as part of a 15-3 run to open the period.



The Ragin’ Cajuns defense suffocated Texas States offensive opportunities and held the Bobcats without a point for over three minutes.



Despite the deficit, the home team would not go away and responded with a quick 14-2 run to tie the game at 49-49 with just under 10 minutes remaining.



Louisiana held a two-point advantage as the teams battled for control down the stretch, but as the clock turned on the four-minute mark, the Ragin’ Cajuns were unable to find a bucket for three minutes. Texas State clung to a small lead in the final minutes and held on for the victory.



Louisiana will now return to the Cajundome at 7 p.m. Thursday to face South Alabama and begin a four-game homestand.