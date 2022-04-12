LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball game scheduled for Tuesday against I-10 rival McNeese has been canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Lafayette area.



Louisiana (18-14, 7-5 Sun Belt) will return to action on Thursday (April 14) when it hosts ULM in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. All three games can be heard live on KPEL-FM (96.5) and on the #GeauxCajuns app.



Thursday’s game between Louisiana and ULM is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+. Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m., with Saturday’s finale scheduled for 4.