LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team closed out the 2023 season with a Top 20 finish across all of the major national polls it was revealed on Tuesday (June 13, 2023) with the completion of the publishing of the final listings.

Louisiana (50-16, 22-2 Sun Belt) earned its 30th overall finish in the final rankings – and 15th in the past 16 seasons – following its postseason run to the NCAA Super Regional round.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were placed at No. 15 by Softball America, listed at No. 16 in both the ESPN/USA Softball and D1Softball polls and voted No. 18 by the panelists on the USA Today/NFCA poll.

Dating back to the first release of the NFCA rankings in 1990, Louisiana has finished ranked in at least one national poll in all but four seasons.

This spring, Louisiana collected its fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships under the guidance of Gerry Glasco, posted the program’s first 50-win season since 2019 and advanced to the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. The Ragin’ Cajuns also continued impressive streaks of consecutive Sun Belt series won (now 81 straight) and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (now 24 straight) and attained a No. 11 RPI rating.

