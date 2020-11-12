Louisiana Inks Carencro’s Joe Charles To NLI

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball coach Bob Marlin didn’t have to go far to ink his first member of the 2021 signing class as Carencro native Joe Charles signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.



Charles, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals as a junior at nearby Carencro High School where he helped lead the Bears to the 2018 Class 4A state title under coach Christopher Kovatch.



“Joe is a young man that we identified early in the recruiting process and he made an early commitment to stay at home for college after his sophomore year at Carencro,” Marlin said. “We love his versatility and how he impacts winning on both sides of the ball. We are excited to add Joe to our Ragin’ Cajun family.”



Charles, the No. 2 small forward in the state of Louisiana by PrepHoopsLA and the No. 7-ranked player overall, helped CHS to a 33-11 record in 2018 and 26-11 mark in 2019. He helped the Bears to the District 4-4A title and a state semifinal appearance in 2019, and was also named the district MVP while earning All-Metro and Class 4A All-State honors.