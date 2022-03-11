LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team’s non-conference series opener on Friday against Houston was suspended in the top of the eighth inning after rain and lightning in the Lafayette area.



The game, which was deadlocked at 5-5 with one out and a Houston runner on first, will resume on Saturday at 2 p.m. The regularly-scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion.



Fans will need their Friday ticket for the conclusion of the suspended game. M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park will be cleared between games. Fans attending Saturday’s scheduled game can use their original ticket. The completion of Friday’s game and the regularly-scheduled contest will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5).