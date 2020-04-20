Louisiana Hoops add Devin Butts

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday transfer of the second Division I product in four days as guard Devin Butts (Macon, Ga./Stratford Academy/Mississippi State) signed a Grant-In-Aid for the 2020-21 season.



Butts, a 6-foot-6 guard, played as a freshman in 2019-20 at SEC member Mississippi State and will have three years of eligibility remaining. Butts is the second Division I transfer to join the Ragin’ Cajuns during the offseason, joining University of Portland transfer Theo Akwuba.



In his lone season in Starkville that was limited to injuries sustained during the summer, Butts appeared in six games. He averaged 1.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 steals per game.

“Devin is a wing player who can play multiple positions, has a good feel for the game, and can score at all three levels,” Marlin said. “His time at Mississippi State was great for his college development. He has competed against some really good players with length and athleticism.

“We look for Devin to space the floor, attack in transition, and defend using his athleticism and length. Devin has a good pedigree, his father (Derex Butts) was a good player at Texas Tech back in the early 90’s.”

One of the top prep players coming out of the state of Georgia, Butts averaged 28.0 points as a senior at Stratford Academy where he was also a two-time All-State selection by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, Hoop Seen and the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Butts, a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game en route to being named region player of the year as a junior and on the AAU circuit with Team Georgia Magic.

“I’m real excited about signing and joining the Ragin’ Cajuns,” Butts said in a statement. “I plan on coming in, competing at a high level and help the team win as many games as possible and get to the NCAA Tournament.”